Dodgers' Mookie Betts Breaks Silence Regarding Incident With Yankees Fans at World Series
Mookie Betts initially downplayed the altercation with a couple of unruly fans during Game 4 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, brushing it off as no big deal.
However, in a candid interview with comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, Betts shared his true feelings about the incident, revealing just how frustrated he was in the heat of the moment.
The altercation occurred on Oct. 29, during a foul ball pop fly off the bat of Gleyber Torres. Betts, stationed in right field, made a leaping attempt to catch the ball near the wall in foul territory. As he caught the ball, Austin Capobianco, a fan sitting in the front row, reached over and grabbed Betts' glove with both hands, forcibly pulling the ball out of it. To make matters worse, Capobianco’s friend, John Peter, grabbed Betts' non-glove hand, further complicating the situation.
In the aftermath of the event, Betts initially played it cool, not wanting to make a scene in front of the crowd or let the incident overshadow the game. But in the interview with Hart and Thompson, Betts admitted that in that moment, he seriously considered throwing the baseball at the two fans who had disrupted his play.
"I would really say f--- you guys," Betts said as a guest on the Back That Year Up 2024 special.
"I thought about throwing the ball at them and then I realized, 'Mook you ain't gonna do s--, go back to right field!'"
The situation quickly escalated, with stadium security intervening and ejecting both fans from the game. Although Betts remained composed and didn’t let the incident affect his performance on the field, his interview revealed the frustration and anger that he was trying to hold back in the heat of the moment.
A couple of Betts' teammates were also shocked with the behavior they witnessed, but the Dodgers got the last laugh, winning Game 5 and clinching their second World Series in four years.
"I've never seen anything like it," Dodgers rookie pitcher Ben Casparius said. "It's pretty interesting. It was obviously very early in the game so I think it kind of set the tone."
“Yeah, that looked ridiculous from my perspective,” Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman said. “The guy was trying to yank his glove off, pulling at his wrist. … It looked like he got ejected, and I’m glad he did. I’ve never seen anything like that. That was unacceptable.”