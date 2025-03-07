Dodgers Nearing Record Contract Extension With Manager Dave Roberts: Reports
The Los Angeles Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts are reportedly nearing a record-breaking contract extension, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
The deal, expected to make Roberts the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball, is slated to be finalized before the team departs for Tokyo on Wednesday to open the season.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes described the ongoing talks as "very good," while Roberts expressed optimism, saying he anticipates a positive resolution soon.
The Dodgers have been engaged in extension discussions with Roberts throughout the winter, though they prioritized locking in free-agent players first.
Roberts is the final name on the list of re-signings or extensions, which includes Michael Conforto, Tommy Edman, Enrique Hernandez, Teoscar Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, Hyeseong Kim, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Blake Snell, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates.
“We’ve had conversations,” said president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman in February. “We’ll continue to, and when we have something to announce, we’ll definitely do that.”
Baseball insiders, including Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, project Roberts’ extension to surpass the record set by Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell of five years and $40 million.
Although Roberts is in the final year of his contract, he remains confident that an agreement will be reached before the season begins.
“Obviously, I love being here,” Roberts said. “I haven’t shied away from that. I’m confident it’s going to get done. Right now, being here, I’m just really focused on these guys and pouring into them and just trying to get better and do something really special for this ’25 club.”
Roberts’ legacy is secure after leading the Dodgers to their second World Series title in five years.
The team has revamped its roster, investing nearly half a billion dollars this winter, with the goal of becoming baseball’s first repeat champions in 25 years. However, Roberts' contract extension remains the final piece of the puzzle for 2025.
