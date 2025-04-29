Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Rehab Start on Tuesday Cancelled for Unfortunate Reason

Apr 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw looks during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Clayton Kershaw is currently on a Triple-A rehab assignment as he ramps up to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is no longer in line to pitch tonight for the Oklahoma City Comets, the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.

Due to the weather forecast in the area, the three-time Cy Young award winner will not be pitching, the affiliate announced. The game is still planned to be played and is scheduled to start at 7:05 pm.

This story will be updated...

