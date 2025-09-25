Dodgers Notes: All-Star Placed on IL, Ominous Will Smith Update, Yankees Wanted Clayton Kershaw Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, on Wednesday night in an 11-inning thriller. Roki Sasaki made his first appearance since May (and his first out of the bullpen in his young MLB career), and Clayton Kershaw made his fourth regular season bullpen appearance of his career.
The Dodgers improved to 89-69 and shrunk the magic number to win the NL West down to one, meaning a Dodgers win or Padres loss would clinch the division for LA.
In other news, an All-Star reliever was placed on the injured list ahead of the eventual victory. In a corresponding move, Sasaki was activated and later hurled two strikeouts in one clutch inning of relief.
Additionally, the Dodgers provided an ominous update on All-Star catcher Will Smith's postseason status. The backstop is still dealing with a hairline fracture in his hand as the postseason is already less than a week away.
Finally, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed that he once tried to acquire Clayton Kershaw. It is next to impossible to try and imagine the three-time Cy Young award winner in another uniform, but even harder for that uniform to hypothetically be one for the Yankees.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
