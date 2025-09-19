Dodgers Notes: Clayton Kershaw Retirement, Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Magic Number Shrinks
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the opening game of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants, 2-1.
A Dodgers win combined with the Padres' loss to the New York Mets Thursday afternoon dropped the Dodgers' magic number to win the division fell to six.
Ahead of the game, starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced his retirement. Kershaw has spent all 18 of his MLB seasons with the Dodgers, and has won every award imaginable in the process.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed catcher Will Smith may not be available off the injured list before the end of the season.
“I think as the days get closer it’s going to be contingent on what he’s doing,” Roberts said. “If two days out from the potential activation if he’s taking lives (live batting practice) then it’s more plausible, right? If he’s not then probably not (on Saturday).
