Dodgers’ Magic Number to Clinch NL West Shrinks After Padres’ Loss to Mets
The Los Angeles Dodgers' magic number to clinch the NL West is now seven games following the San Diego Padres' loss to the New York Mets Thursday.
The Dodgers can lower the magic number to six games with a win over the San Francisco Giants. However, if LA loses Thursday's series opener then the number will remain at seven.
The defending champions currently lead the NL West by 2.5 games. The Dodgers starting rotation has largely kept the team afloat with Blake Snell delivering the latest quality performance for LA.
The left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday night. The Dodgers were in jeopardy of being swept by the Phillies, but Snell's strong start helped the team secure a win.
The biggest question mark surrounding the Dodgers is whether their bullpen is built for October. Currently, the Dodgers bullpen has one of the worst ERAs in the big leagues with a 4.29 collective mark.
Manager Dave Roberts believes struggling relievers need a boost in confidence before the results change.
“Before the results, has to be confidence,” Roberts said. “It’s just kind of trying to reset a mentality, a mindset and expect that things happen. … You can’t chase a zero in an inning until you execute the first pitch, and then keep going like that. And I think that right now you can see that they’re kind of trying a little too hard.”
If the Dodgers bullpen can figure things out, LA will have a much better chance of surviving the playoffs. Last season, relievers played a key role for the Dodgers in October.
In 2025, the bullpen is perhaps the Dodgers' biggest weakness.
