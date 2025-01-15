Dodgers Notes: Jack Flaherty Predictions, Roki Sasaki Set to Sign, Kiké Hernández Latest
The 2025 international signing period officially begins on Wednesday, meaning the Los Angeles Dodgers' top target in Roki Sasaki is nearing a decision.
Sasaki waited until the 2025 period so he could maximize the money he could get from a team's fully stocked international bonus pool.
However, he has until Jan. 23 to make his decision, as his 45-day posting window will then expire.
The Dodgers are among three finalists for Sasaki, who could make his decision at any time in the next eight days.
Sasaki's decision will almost certainly have a big impact on the rest of the free agent market, including Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty, who remains unsigned.
Flaherty could wind up back with the Dodgers if they don't sign Sasaki. One of the teams who missed out on Sasaki could also offer him a huge contract to fortify their rotation.
In other Dodgers news, a recent insider urged L.A. to bring back fan favorite Kiké Hernández this offseason.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news
