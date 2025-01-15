Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Jack Flaherty Predictions, Roki Sasaki Set to Sign, Kiké Hernández Latest

Noah Camras

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty (0) speaks in a press conference after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The 2025 international signing period officially begins on Wednesday, meaning the Los Angeles Dodgers' top target in Roki Sasaki is nearing a decision.

Sasaki waited until the 2025 period so he could maximize the money he could get from a team's fully stocked international bonus pool.

However, he has until Jan. 23 to make his decision, as his 45-day posting window will then expire.

The Dodgers are among three finalists for Sasaki, who could make his decision at any time in the next eight days.

Sasaki's decision will almost certainly have a big impact on the rest of the free agent market, including Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty, who remains unsigned.

Flaherty could wind up back with the Dodgers if they don't sign Sasaki. One of the teams who missed out on Sasaki could also offer him a huge contract to fortify their rotation.

In other Dodgers news, a recent insider urged L.A. to bring back fan favorite Kiké Hernández this offseason.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Noah Camras
