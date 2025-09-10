Dodgers Notes: LA Loses Former All-Star, Reliever Likely Out for Season, Key Pitcher Sent Down
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies, 7-2, on Tuesday evening and improved to 81-64 on the year thanks to four long balls from LA, including two from Teoscar Hernández.
In other news, the Dodgers lost a former All-Star reliever. He didn't waste much time finding a new opportunity as he was picked up by a National League squad.
Additionally, in more relief pitching news, the Dodgers are unlikely to get a key bullpen arm back this season. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that he is assumed to be unavailable for the rest of the regular season.
Finally, the Dodgers most-used right-hander was sent down to Triple-A in a surprising move on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, however, LA got Alex Vesia back from his stint on the injured list.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
