Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Dave Roberts Not Thrilled With First Half, Julio Urias Attempting Comeback
The National League beat the American League in the MLB All-Star Game, which featured a massive presence from the Dodgers.
During the game, Clayton Kershaw threw six pitches and got two outs, one of which was a strikeout. He got his moment to celebrate what could be his final All-Star appearance.
Before the Midsummer Classic took place, the Dodgers traded away one of the team's relief pitchers to the Minnesota Twins.
In other news, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is hoping for a better second half of the season after feeling disappointed in the team's first half performance.
Additionally, former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is attempting a career comeback after a domestic violence suspension.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Dodger Julio Urias Has Options to Continue Career, Says Agent Scott Boras
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Not Satisfied With Team's First Half Performance
Dodgers, Twins Make Trade as Deadline Nears
Dodgers Manager Provides Massive Update Regarding Roki Sasaki
Dodgers Manager Says Barry Bonds is Better Than Shohei Ohtani As a Hitter
Dodgers' Max Muncy Injury Will Impact Him Next Season, Too
