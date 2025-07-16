Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Dave Roberts Not Thrilled With First Half, Julio Urias Attempting Comeback

Nelson Espinal

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers during workouts before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers during workouts before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The National League beat the American League in the MLB All-Star Game, which featured a massive presence from the Dodgers.

During the game, Clayton Kershaw threw six pitches and got two outs, one of which was a strikeout. He got his moment to celebrate what could be his final All-Star appearance.

Before the Midsummer Classic took place, the Dodgers traded away one of the team's relief pitchers to the Minnesota Twins.

In other news, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is hoping for a better second half of the season after feeling disappointed in the team's first half performance.

Additionally, former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is attempting a career comeback after a domestic violence suspension.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodger Julio Urias Has Options to Continue Career, Says Agent Scott Boras

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Not Satisfied With Team's First Half Performance

Dodgers, Twins Make Trade as Deadline Nears

Dodgers Manager Provides Massive Update Regarding Roki Sasaki

Dodgers Manager Says Barry Bonds is Better Than Shohei Ohtani As a Hitter

Dodgers' Max Muncy Injury Will Impact Him Next Season, Too

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News