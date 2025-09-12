Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Magic Number for Division, All-Star Suffers Setback, Kyle Tucker to LA?

Aaron Coloma

May 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with catcher Will Smith (16) after a three run home run against the New York Yankees in the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
May 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with catcher Will Smith (16) after a three run home run against the New York Yankees in the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a rest day after their series sweep against the Colorado Rockies.

With their sweep of the Rockies and the San Diego Padres' series loss against the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers' magic number to win the division is 14. This means any combination of Dodgers wins and Padres losses equaling 14 will result in the Dodgers winning the division.

The path to the division may not be smooth, however, as All-Star catcher Will Smith suffered an injury setback with the bone bruise in his hand. Ahead of Wednesday's game, the Dodgers scratched Smith due to swelling in the same hand he injured last week.

Finally, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that rival executives predict 2025's free agency headliner will sign with LA. Kyle Tucker is one of the game's premier power hitters, and the Dodgers are one of few teams who can afford the superstar.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Shohei Ohtani's Former Teammate Drops Ultimate Compliment on Dodgers Star

MLB Analyst 'Really Worried' About Dodgers as Postseason Nears

Dodgers All-Star Suffers Setback in Injury Recovery

Dodgers Could Lose Key Front Office Member to Nationals: Report

Dodgers Starting Pitchers Make Unbelievable MLB History

Dodgers Predicted to Sign $400 Million Superstar, Move On From Max Muncy in Free Agency

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News