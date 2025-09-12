Dodgers Notes: Magic Number for Division, All-Star Suffers Setback, Kyle Tucker to LA?
The Los Angeles Dodgers got a rest day after their series sweep against the Colorado Rockies.
With their sweep of the Rockies and the San Diego Padres' series loss against the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers' magic number to win the division is 14. This means any combination of Dodgers wins and Padres losses equaling 14 will result in the Dodgers winning the division.
The path to the division may not be smooth, however, as All-Star catcher Will Smith suffered an injury setback with the bone bruise in his hand. Ahead of Wednesday's game, the Dodgers scratched Smith due to swelling in the same hand he injured last week.
Finally, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that rival executives predict 2025's free agency headliner will sign with LA. Kyle Tucker is one of the game's premier power hitters, and the Dodgers are one of few teams who can afford the superstar.
