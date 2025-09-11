MLB Analyst 'Really Worried' About Dodgers as Postseason Nears
As the Dodgers prepare for the final 16 games of the regular season, there are some who have concerns on the viability of their chances to repeat as World Series champions once the postseason begins.
MLB Network's Sean Casey listed the Dodgers' bullpen and offensive production among his top concerns as the playoffs approach.
"I'm really worried about them," Casey said on MLB Network. "I think the bullpen's a mess. I don't think Dave Roberts knows where to go right now. I don't think the offense is not that great. There's a lot of things I'm worried about."
Both the health and the performance of the Dodgers' bullpen has been a hot topic all season, and one that will only heat up more come October.
Despite spending approximately $107 million on relievers in the offseason, their team bullpen ERA of 4.17 is the 19th-lowest in the major leagues.
Casey's co-host Mark DeRosa shared in the concerns over the Dodgers bullpen getting in the way of a long postseason run.
"I'm a little worried," DeRosa said on MLB Network. "Just because, I love their starting staff, their lineup is a little light at the bottom but I think they can overcome that. The bullpen is what's freaking me out a little bit."
Specifically, DeRosa was critical of relief pitcher Blake Treinen's performance. Treinen missed all of May, June and most of July this season with a right forearm injury. Since returning in late July, Treinen has pitched 12 innings, allowing 14 hits and six earned runs — including a meltdown against the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday.
Additionally, DeRosa expressed his disappointment with reliver Tanner Scott, who the Dodgers signed to a four-year, $72 million contract in January. Scott has 21 saves this season and a 4.47 ERA. Saturday's loss to the Orioles ended with Scott giving up a walk-off single to seal the Orioles' comeback.
"Blake Treinen, I know he came into the year dinged up but when he's right, no one punches him. He doesn't look right. Tanner Scott, they gave him $72 million. That means you don't give up hits. Well, he's giving up hits now," DeRosa said.
The Dodgers have 16 more games in the regular season before their postseason roster is decided and the playoffs begin.
