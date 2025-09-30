Dodgers Notes: Wild Card Roster Updates, Latest on Injuries, Shohei Ohtani Warning Sent to Rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a few updates regarding their upcoming Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds. LA has dealt with constant injuries seemingly all season long, but as the road to the World Series starts on Tuesday, a few previously injured stars look set to get back in action.
On the flip side, All-Star catcher Will Smith doesn't look like he will be with the team to kick off the Dodgers' postseason run. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes also provided the latest as to why relief pitcher Brock Stewart was shut down for the remainder of the year.
Finally, manager Dave Roberts sent a warning to the rest of the baseball world regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani. The three-time MVP is looking like he will earn his fourth MVP, and just finished the regular season by hitting a Dodgers franchise record (and personal-best) 55th home run of the season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
