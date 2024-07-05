Dodgers' Outfielder Provides Concerning Injury Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost an outfielder to knee pain on Thursday after he attempted to rob a home run off the bat of Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson.
At the start of the third inning, Jason Heyward was replaced by Miguel Vargas. He is scheduled to undergo imaging on Friday.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the 34-year-old suffered the injury while trying to rob a home run from Joc Pederson in the first inning.
“I felt it immediately when I landed,” Heyward told reporters after the game. “The play happened fast. It was one of those in the outfield where it still looks like you can catch the ball. Of course, if I caught it, it would have been like robbing a homer. But that’s usually how those look.
“It’s like hey, you never know, so jump just in case, and it didn’t hook all the way back to me. He hit it well enough, timing is everything on those plays. Bust as soon as I landed, it felt like one of those trust falls. Happened fast and I put my feet down and I was like, ‘Alright, this doesn’t feel great.'”
Heyward's only appearance at the plate resulted in a groundout during the first inning, leaving runners stranded at the corners.
The veteran outfielder has dealt with his fair share of injuries this season. He landed on the 10-day injured list on April 3 with lower back tightness and didn't return until May 10. Since returning, he has posted a batting line of .203/.299/.398 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 20 RBIs across 38 games, including 30 starts.