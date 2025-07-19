Dodgers Predicted to Make Major Addition to Lineup Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made it abundantly clear the organization's goal is to return to the World Series for a second straight season.
This was evident soon after the Dodgers hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy at Yankee Stadium and headlined the offseason by signing Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal.
The Dodgers wasted no time adding more star power to the roster, and aggressively pursued pitching talent last winter. The whirlwind offseason for LA only showcased the Dodgers' desire to return to the Fall Classic.
Then, as the 2025 season began in a tight division race, the Dodgers opted to cut two of their longest-tenured players, Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes. Neither veteran was producing at a high level, and both were used sparingly by the Dodgers this season.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the competitive NL West as a main reason for letting go of Taylor and Barnes. The message was clear: Winning remains the Dodgers' top priority.
And so as the July 31 trade deadline nears, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya revealed what the Dodgers' biggest splash on the trade market this summer will be for.
"The biggest deadline acquisition will be a bat," Ardaya writes.
"Yes, they’re tied for second in the majors in runs scored. They have three former MVPs and the current leader in the NL batting race. They have a bigger priority in the bullpen that they’ll need to address. But one way to mitigate all the questions about the Dodgers’ pitching staff is to create a lineup with no holes. The Dodgers clearly saw that in adding Michael Conforto this winter, but that hasn’t worked out – he has a .620 OPS. If they can find a way to add an impact bat, they can move around the pieces to make everything else work."
