Dodgers Promoting Top 2 Prospects in Exciting Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted their No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, Josue De Paula and Zhyir Hope, to Double-A Tulsa on Monday.
De Paula ranks as the No. 12 prospect in baseball, while Hope is No. 19.
De Paula signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2022, and has put together an impressive string of seasons at just 20 years old. He posted a .970 OPS through 53 games during his first professional season in the Dominican Summer League, and followed it up with a .768 OPS season with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga.
The Dodgers called him up to High-A Great Lakes after another half season with the Quakes, and he is still able to keep up with the pitching at the higher level. He had a .827 OPS with the Loons this season through 98 games, and has a career-high 12 home runs this season.
The Chicago Cubs selected Hope in the 2023 MLB Draft, but he came to the Dodgers just six months after being drafted along with southpaw Jackson Ferris in the trade which sent Michael Busch and Yency Almonte to the North Siders.
The Dodgers briefly kept him in the Arizona Complex League for just seven games before calling him up to Class-A, where he posted a .905 OPS through the end of the season. He has spent all of 2025 with the Loons so far, and has 13 home runs and 75 RBIs through 121 games this season. He also has stolen 26 bases in 32 attempts.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Hope's name floated around the rumor mill near the trade deadline with many baseball executives believing he would leave LA with the Dodgers looking for some more pieces to aid their postseason push, however nothing ever came of it.
The Drillers have just one qualified outfielder with an OPS higher than .700, so De Paula and Hope will both likely get some good looks for the remainder of the season. Both prospects are just 20 years old, and definitely have a part to play in the organization for years to come.
