Dodgers Set to Make Another Roster Move Ahead of Series Finale vs Marlins
The Dodgers will recall Landon Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Knack has joined the team in Miami for what will be his fourth major league appearance — either a start, or pitching the bulk innings in relief of an opener — of 2025. The last two haven't gone as well as hoped.
More news: Dodgers Summon Outfielder From Triple-A as Teoscar Hernandez Decision Looms
On April 15, the Dodgers defeated the Rockies 6-2. Knack pitched into the fifth inning, faced one batter, then watched the remainder of the game from the clubhouse. He was limited to only 65 pitches across 4.1 innings. Although he allowed only two runs, Knack did not factor into the decision.
That was at least an improvement on Knack's previous start, April 9 in Washington D.C. The Nationals clobbered the right-hander for five runs in 2.1 innings. They sent 15 batters to the plate against Knack and collected four walks and four hits — including a home run.
More news: Dodgers Cut One Newly Acquired Pitcher After Only Three Games, Activate Another
In his first appearance of the season, Knack pitched two innings of relief against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome, and did not allow a run.
Added up, Knack brings a 7.27 ERA in 8.2 major league innings into Wednesday's game.
More news: Dodgers Re-Acquire Pitcher From 2024 Championship Team
Knack last pitched Thursday in Oklahoma City. He allowed three runs, allowing four hits and three walks, while striking out eight batters in 4.1 innings against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
The 27-year-old right-hander has a 3.98 ERA in four games (three starts) for Oklahoma City. He's pitched 20.1 innings for the Comets, the Dodgers' top farm team, walking nine batters, striking out 19, and allowing 15 hits.
The corresponding roster move does not need to be announced before the game's first pitch, currently scheduled for 1:40 p.m. PT in Miami. Valente Bellozo (0-2, 4.97 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Marlins (13-21).
The Dodgers have already been busy burning up the transactions wire in Miami.
On Tuesday, the Dodgers placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a groin strain. James Outman was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City for the first time this season, taking Hernández's place on the active roster.
Yoendrys Gomez, who made only three appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen after he was selected off waivers from the New York Yankees, was designated for assignment. J.P. Feyereisen was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City, giving the Dodgers a fresh bullpen arm for the middle game of the three-game series.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.