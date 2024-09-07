Dodgers' Teoscar Hernández Avoids Serious Injury, Hopes to Return to Lineup Soon
After leaving a game against the Cleveland Guardians early, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández has given a positive update regarding his foot injury.
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Hernández has said that MRI and CT scans of his foot have come back negative. Additionally, he is feeling much better and thinks he can return to play on Monday or Tuesday.
“Thank God, nothing is broke," Hernández said, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. "I thought it was going to be bad news.”
