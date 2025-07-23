Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Calls Teammate 'Like a Coach and a Front Office Guy'
Dodgers designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani is properly credited for his unprecedented success as a two-way player.
For Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow, teammate Clayton Kershaw doesn't get enough credit for being a three-way player: pitcher, coach, and "front-office guy."
Glasnow told Foul Territory on Monday that Kershaw's influence on the organization runs deeper than most fans realize.
"Having him be in that organization for so long, you can definitely tell — I don’t know where the culture was established, but I think a lot of it is within him," Glasnow said of Kershaw. "The way he goes about his week. The way he just goes about competing. He’s not only a player, he’s like a coach and a front office guy — so much revolves around what he thinks because he’s so highly respected.”
Coincidentally, Glasnow's remarks came one day after Kershaw took a vocal role in calling out the Dodgers' play after a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers at home.
Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's message resonated.
"To not have guys hold up their end of the deal is frustrating," Roberts said Monday. "Everyone in that clubhouse understood why he was so frustrated."
Kershaw has played each of his 18 major league seasons with the Dodgers, who made him their first-round draft pick in 2006. The future Hall of Famer is the team's all-time leader in Wins Above Replacement, earned-run average by a starting pitcher, and recently reached the 3,000-strikeout milestone.
Kershaw does not have a contract for 2026, raising the possibility that this season will be his last. He's still a productive member of the starting rotation, carrying a 4-1 record and 3.27 ERA in 11 starts through Tuesday.
Kershaw's respect among his teammates stems from more than just his statistical acomplishments.
“Every single thing he does in his life is just … good," Glasnow said on Foul Territory. "He does everything at the highest level. Just watching someone navigate a season and, like, a life the way he does is very, very impressive."
"I haven’t really played with someone as dialed in as him.," added Glasnow, who's had plenty of teammates over 10 major league seasons. "I’ve played with a lot of really good veterans who do it their own way, but he’s just kind of like a freak. It’s so hard to explain. … Everything is just so dialed in.”
