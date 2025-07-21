Inside The Dodgers

Former Dodgers Pitcher Set for MLB Return After Nearly One-Year Layoff: Report

J.P. Hoornstra

Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) is taken out of the game during the third inning against the Washington Nationals in game four of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Nationals Park on Oct. 7, 2019. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Dick Mountain is riding again.

Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill, whose last MLB appearance came on Sept. 4, 2024 with the Boston Red Sox, is set to return soon with the Kansas City Royals, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

Hill, who pitched for the Dodgers from 2016-19, would become the oldest active pitcher in MLB when he appears in a game for the Royals. He turned 45 in March.

More to come on this story.

