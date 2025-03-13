Dodgers vs Cubs Tickets Going for Astronomical Price for Tokyo Series in Japan
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be taking on the Chicago Cubs in Japan to kick off their World Series repeat tour. Los Angeles is coming off a massively successful season that culminated with the team improving themselves even more during the offseason.
But the team first will need to show off their skills on the international stage once again. With the Dodgers taking on the Cubs in Japan, it has certainly created quite a buzz overseas due to the Japanese players on the roster.
In fact, ticket prices for the games in Japan are now going for an extraordinary price tag. According to Eric Fischer of Front Office Sports, tickets are selling for about $2,000 for the first game and $1,500 for the second game between the two teams.
"This effort helps address historic ticket demand that has driven starting prices on the ticket resale market to about $2,000 each for the first game, and about $1,500 for the second."
Many could have predicted this outcome, but these prices will have fans paying a pretty penny to get in the door. With Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki leading the roster, fans in Japan have been knocking down the door to see them.
Both Yamamoto and Sasaki will be taking the mound to start the two games for the Dodgers, adding more interest to the games. Even on the Chicago side, fans will be interested in paying attention due to outfielder Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Shota Imanaga.
The entire baseball world will be paying close attention to these games as the new MLB season kicks off. The Dodgers played the rival San Diego Padres in Korea last year to open the season, and the results were wildly successful.
With these games being in Japan, the Dodgers have a chance to grow their international market even more. Los Angeles is the face of baseball right now and if they have any say in how things shake out, it will stay that way for a long time.
