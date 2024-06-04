Dodgers vs Pirates: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds and More for Series Opener
The Pittsburgh Pirates made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Tuesday at PNC Park. Here's the complete rundown:
• Placed outfielder Michael A. Taylor on the MLB paternity list.
• Placed infielder/outfielder Ji Hwan Bae on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Monday) with a right wrist sprain.
• DFA'd catcher Grant Koch
• Optioned left-handed pitcher Jose Hernandez to Triple-A Indianapolis.
• Selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Ben Heller from Indianapolis.
• Recalled outfielder Jack Suwinski, infielder Liover Peguero and catcher Henry Davis from Triple-A.
Got it? Here's what else you need to know about the opener of the three-game series:
How to Watch
• Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Location: PNC Park
• TV Coverage: SportsNet LA
• Online Streaming: MLB.TV or the MLB app
• Radio coverage: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers: -192 / Pirates +160
• Over/Under: 8
Predictions
It's clear the Dodgers come into this game with substantial momentum. Tyler Glasnow's ought to suppress the Pirates' lineup, while the Dodgers’ offense is likely to continue its momentum from their weekend series win over the Rockies — especially with Jared Jones expected to start after a rough outing in his last appearance. Look to the Dodgers to possibly widen the gap early in the game and hang on for a win.
More
• Since April 21, the Dodgers' bullpen has registered a Major League-best ERA of 1.96 across 123.2 innings pitched.
• Miguel Rojas has also been a lucky charm for the team; the Dodgers have a perfect record in games where he manages at least one hit.
• Glasnow, who reached the major leagues with the Pirates, leads MLB in strikeouts with 95 in 74.0 innings pitched and flaunts an impressive ERA of 3.04.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.