Dodgers vs Pirates: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds and More for Series Opener
The Los Angeles Dodgers head into Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park looking to avoid a series sweep. After a 10-6 defeat in Wednesday's matchup, the Dodgers are eager to keep their offensive momentum going while getting better pitching from starter Walker Buehler in the series finale.
The Dodgers have been inconsistent with their offense lately, despite the efforts of rookie outfielder Andy Pages, who has hit safely in six straight starts and six of his last seven games.
On the mound for the Dodgers, Buehler (1-3, 4.32 ERA) will face Pirates' Bailey Falter (3-2, 3.22 ERA).
How to Watch
TV: SportsNet LA
Streaming: MLB.tv
Radio: 570-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Dodgers -180, Pirates +150
Over/under: 9
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com
Predictions
With the Pirates showing unusual resolve in Games 1 and 2, and Buehler searching for his rhythm on the mound going into Game 3, the edge seems to lean towards Pittsburgh. The Dodgers' batting might be enough to change the narrative, but is Wednesday's six-run outburst a trend or a fluke? The Pirates are 4-1 when Falter starts at home, and he allowed two runs in six innings in his only loss (May 12 against the Cubs). Unless the Dodgers get to Falter early, they'll need to score often against the bullpen to back up Buehler, who carries a 4.32 ERA into the game.
More
• Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 on Wednesday and clubbed his 15th homer of the sea-
son. It was his first multi-hit game since May 29, and he is now batting .232 (13-for-56) with two
homers in his last 14 games.
• The Dodgers' bullpen owns a Major League-best 1.98 ERA (29 ER/132.0 IP) in its last 39 games since April 21. The pen has fired 24 of 40 scoreless sheets in that span while Blake Treinen (9.2 IP), Anthony Banda (8.2 IP), J.P. Feyereisen (7.2 IP), Evan Phillips (6.0 IP), Joe Kelly (4.1), and Ryan Brasier (2.0 IP) have not allowed an earned run in that time.
• Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia has been overly dominant over his last two months, allowing one earned run over his last 19 games. During that stretch, he has allowed seven hits and nine walks while striking out 30 batters. His 0.43 ERA ranks third in the National League since April 12, behind Justin Martinez (0.42) and Jeff Hoffman (0.42) and fourth in the Majors, trailing Emmanuel Clase (0.37)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
