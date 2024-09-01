Ex-Dodgers Shortstop Joins Fourth NL West Team in Last Two Years
The Padres announced they have signed former Dodgers shortstop Nick Ahmed to a minor league contract Sunday.
San Diego becomes the fourth National League West organization to employ Ahmed since last year, when he was released with three weeks remaining in the season by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ahmed played 888 games for the Diamondbacks from 2014-23.
The San Francisco Giants signed Ahmed as a free agent prior to the 2024 season, effectively tabbing him as a replacement to veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford. Ahmed was released on July 10 after slashing .232/.278/.303 batting line in San Francisco, with one home run in 172 plate appearances.
Ahmed then signed with the Dodgers in July when shortstops Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas were sidelined by injuries. He provided defensive insurance as a former Gold Glove winner and, coincidentally, hit a home run early in his Dodgers tenure — against the Giants, no less.
Ahmed ultimately started 14 games at shortstop before Rojas and Betts returned, then was designated for assignment Aug. 19. He slashed .229/.245/.292 over 49 plate appearances.
Between his time in San Francisco and Los Angeles this season, Ahmed has posted a .232/.271/.300 slash line across 221 plate appearances.
Ahmed’s lack of offensive production has now led to him being waived by three teams — Arizona, San Francisco, and Los Angeles — over the last two years.
But his defensive pedigree, including two Gold Glove Awards in Arizona, has offered Ahmed steady employment. Ostensibly he will begin his Padres career at Triple-A El Paso, with a remote chance to offer the organization some depth at a position where they already have plenty.
San Diego moved Xander Bogaerts, a natural shortstop, to second base this season. Ha-Seong Kim has started the majority of games at shortstop for the Padres, but he's currently on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
The Padres have used Mason McCoy and Tyler Wade at shortstop in Kim's absence, which dates to Aug. 18. Ahmed could force a call-up if he hits well at Triple-A, or if Wade or McCoy suffer an injury.
Either way, it would make for an interesting confluence of events if Ahmed suits up for the Padres when the play the Dodgers Sept. 24-26: He will have faced the Dodgers as an opponent with two different teams, sandwiched around a month-long stint in a Dodger uniform, all in the same season.