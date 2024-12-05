Former Dodgers Outfielder Makes Big Announcement Regarding Retirement
Kevin Pillar announced this summer that the 2024 season would be his last — but five months later, the former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has reversed course and plans to compete again in 2025.
"I've just had some time to reflect and I still enjoy doing it," Pillar said on Monday's Hot Stove with Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian. "I'm pretty sure I still want to play, I'm still keeping myself in shape."
Pillar rediscovered his love for the game after being designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, the worst team in the league, and then picked up by the Los Angeles Angels.
In July, he reached a milestone by surpassing 10 years of service time, securing a fully vested pension.
Reflecting on that experience, he admitted to feeling uncertain about his future until the Angels gave him a new opportunity, which changed his entire perspective.
"For the first time in probably ever, I was just playing for the love of the game, the joy of the game," he said. "I wasn't worried about tomorrow or the next day, my future, and I found a lot of success in that. Even going up towards the end of the season, I really thought it was gonna be my last year, I thought I was gonna retire."
Looking ahead, Pillar plans to take a more relaxed approach to the offseason, spending time outdoors with his kids and llamas while awaiting any potential interest from teams.
Now relocating to the Dallas area, Pillar intends to attend the Winter Meetings, hoping to find a team that will allow him to come out of retirement. He became a free agent in October.
"Obviously, in this game, it takes two to tango," Pillar said. "I could want to play until I'm blue in the face, but it's gonna take someone on the other side to want me to join their team. ... If someone calls, I'll be ready to play. If no one calls, it's probably meant to be the end."
Over his career, Pillar has posted a .255 batting average with 1,044 hits, 114 home runs, 468 RBIs, 108 stolen bases, and a .700 OPS. Defensively, he’s credited with 53 runs saved and a 16.5 WAR.
A true journeyman, Pillar has played for the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Angels.