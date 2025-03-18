Former Dodgers Standout Reliever Signs With AL East Club
Left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to minor league deal Sunday, per MLB insider Aram Leighton.
Bruihl made his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2021. The 27-year-old spent two complete seasons with the Dodgers. He also spent part of the 2023 season with the Dodgers, but was dealt to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for cash considerations.
In 2021, Bruihl produced a 2.89 ERA coming out of the bullpen for L.A. Over the course of the next two years, there was a steady increase in Bruihl's mark. In 2022, the reliever posted a 3.80 ERA; in 2023, he sported a 5.46 ERA.
The 2023 campaign saw Bruihl pitch the most innings of his career with 28 frames across 27 games.
Bruihl made seven appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, but was outrighted off the 40-man roster in July. Last offseason, he signed a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds, but was released on June 3.
With Triple-A Louisville in 2024, he had a 4-0 record and a 2.31 ERA across 23.1 innings.
The lefty has a career 4.62 ERA across 76 innings over parts of four Major League seasons, featuring a 15.9 percent strikeout rate, a 46.2 percent grounder rate, and a 7.9 percent walk rate.
Now, with the Blue Jays, Bruihl has a chance to break camp with the team. However, coming in so late to spring training likely means he will begin the season with Triple-A Buffalo.
