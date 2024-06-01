Is Giants' Beat LA Giveaway Another Example of Dodgers Envy?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are living rent-free in the heads of the San Francisco Giants marketing department. First, the rivals to the north featured Shohei Ohtani in a series preview video and now, they are giving away Los Angeles-based items.
On June 29, when the division-rival Dodgers come to town, the Giants are giving away a "Beat L.A." Aloha Shirt. On June 30, they are giving away Mickey Mouse ears.
Dodgers Nation reporter Doug McKain had this hot take for the Giants on a recent podcast episode:
"Are the Giants this obsessed with the Dodgers at this point," asked McKain. "That they have to have a giveaway where it’s a Hawaiian shirt. They give you a “Beat L.A.” Aloha shirt on Saturday, June 29. You see towards the bottom where it says beat L.A. to use the Dodgers all season long like they had because the Dodgers are the only thing that's keeping the Giants interesting.
"They're the ones that are putting butts in the seats. They're the ones that they're featuring in their marketing campaigns and their giveaways. And look, I guess it's so expensive to live in San Francisco that, hey, it's good for the Dodgers because the Dodgers are living rent-free in the minds of the San Francisco Giants marketing department. I just don't get it.
"Why can't you just love your own team? Why can't you just give out stuff that highlights your own players? Look, I mean, I get it like there's no ‘Beat S.F.’, there's no ‘Beat N.Y.’, there’s no Beat Boston'. ‘Beat L.A’. is iconic, but still, I just can't believe it. I mean, hating the Dodgers is the Giants’ personality trait at this point. And all they have right now is to root against the Dodgers. It's just sad. It really is sad.”
The series in San Francisco begins on June 28. Perhaps, Dodgers fans will see more marketing promotions before then featuring the team in blue instead of orange.