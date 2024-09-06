Phillies Have Edge in National League This Postseason, Says Former Dodger
As Major League Baseball nears the postseason, teams are locked in a tight race for playoff seeding. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies are tied for the best record in the National League — and all of MLB — at 84-56.
With the Dodgers welcoming the Cleveland Guardians to Los Angeles this weekend, the race for the top spot remains wide open.
On Wednesday, the MLB on Fox studio crew discussed which team is better built for a World Series run: the Dodgers or the Phillies. Former Dodgers infielder Mark Sweeney gave the edge to the Phillies.
“At the beginning of the year, I would’ve said it was a toss-up. Both these teams are super talented. I think the slight edge goes to the Philadelphia Phillies," Sweeney stated.
Sweeney also pointed to the impact of home-field advantage, adding, "They want home-field advantage because that is an advantage. The Bank gets rocking. I think that’s a difference-maker for this Philadelphia Phillies club.”
The Dodgers are no strangers to the Phillies in the postseason, and history hasn't always been on their side. Sweeney's comments highlight the importance of momentum and atmosphere, particularly in Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, which has proven to be an intimidating venue for visiting teams.
Both teams are loaded with star players, but Sweeney emphasized that success in the postseason often comes down to which offense gets hot.
“That being said, I think it becomes the stars offensively for both sides. Who is going to be better at their version?" he said.
Sweeney believes the real difference, however, will be in the starting rotations.
“When you get into the playoffs, you have to pitch; you have to be able to dominate when it comes to the starting rotation," he explained. "Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola know how to do that. And when they have that version of themselves, Ranger Suarez could be one of those factors that’s the No. 4 guy. Christopher Sanchez has the ability to throw in that rotation. It’s a talented rotation."
Sweeney, who played 14 seasons in the major leagues, knows the impact of home-field advantage.
If he believes it could tip the scales, the Dodgers need to finish strong, as a sold-out Dodger Stadium during the playoffs can be just as formidable.