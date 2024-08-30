Recently DFA'd Dodger Hopes He Has 'A Lot of Baseball' Left in His Tank
After two seasons, the Dodgers designated outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment on Aug. 24. Five days later, he was signed as a free agent to the Houston Astros on a one-year, $9 million contract.
Two appearances on the 10-day injured list from lower back tightness in April to a left knee bone bruise in July left Heyward on the sidelines for about two non-consecutive months of the season.
Finishing the season with the Astros is giving Heyward a fresh start, and the 15-season MLB veteran views the move as an opportunity to see more time on the field.
“As far as what’s in the tank, I was kind of on the IL a few times this year. I think there was a lot of baseball I was hoping to play,” Heyward told reporters in Houston. “Hopefully, this gives me a chance to play a couple more months of some meaningful baseball.”
Similarly to the Dodgers, the Astros have a four-game lead in the American League West. The franchise ranks third overall in the AL, which means they are a near-lock to make the postseason.
Heyward told reporters the Astros were not the only team interested in signing him as a newly released free agent. He even considered heading back to the Cubs, a team he played with for seven seasons before joining the Dodgers in 2022.
"I received a good amount of interest. The toughest part in my mind was just — not a lot of time to make a decision,” Heyward said. “Honestly, I thought there was a good chance I was going home, my family and I would go back to Chicago and see what the offseason brings.”
Ultimately, the Astros seemed like the best fit for Heyward.
“I feel like it was honestly the most realistic path for a chance to play every day,” Heyward said.
He was right. Houston’s primary right fielder, Kyle Tucker, was placed on the 60-day injured list on July 30, leaving an open starting spot for Heyward. In his first game with the team, Heyward started in right field.
“I’m starting tonight in right field. I know Tuck's out for a little bit more. Hopefully, he comes back soon and doesn't have any hiccups there with his rehab,” Heyward said. “But just a real chance to play here, be in the outfield, kind of move around in all three outfield spots.”
Heyward has not allowed the designation for assignment to interfere with his winning mindset. The Astros won the World Series in 2017 and 2022. The addition of Heyward may help them acquire a third World Series title.
“I just want to make the most of that opportunity," Heyward said. "And that's kind of what allowed me to say, ‘Well, let's keep playing, and let's go out here and try to win.’”