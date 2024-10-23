San Diego Among Top TV Markets to Watch Dodgers NLCS Game 6
The top three TV markets tuning into Game 6 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets included the city of Los Angeles, New York, and San Diego.
Los Angeles had 38 percent of the TV sets tuning into the game, while New York and San Diego tied at 22 percent, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.
It's no surprise that TVs in Los Angeles and New York were tuned into the game, but somewhat surprising to see San Diego so high on the list. Were San Diego Padres fans bitterly tuning into the NLCS?
The Padres nearly made it to the NLCS themselves. After the first three games of the NL Division Series against the Dodgers, the Padres held a 2-1 lead in the series and looked dominant over the Dodgers, particularly during Game 2 of the NLDS. The Dodgers ended up shutting the Padres out over the final two games, and took the series victory in Game 5.
San Diego could have taken up a large portion of viewership as some Padres fans either tuned in to root for the Mets or think about what could have been. There also could be a large number of Dodgers fans in San Diego, as the two cities are relatively close to each other.
Either way, spectators tuning in saw the Dodgers defeat the Mets 10-5 at Dodger Stadium to claim a spot in the World Series, where they will take on the New York Yankees. Dodgers' Tommy Edman, who would go on to win the NLCS MVP award, blew the game open with a home run and four total RBIs to bring the Dodgers back to the World Series and send the Mets back home.
The World Series is expected to attract audiences across the entire nation as it features the classic rivalry of the Dodgers and Yankees. Though Los Angeles and New York are expected to bring in the biggest audiences, viewers across the country will likely tune in to watch the historic matchup and abundance of stars playing the series.