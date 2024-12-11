Shohei Ohtani Provides Massive Update on His Injury, Return Timeline for Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani's impact in his debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers surpassed expectations. Once he's able to pitch in 2025, his impact might be bigger.
The two-way star underwent Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2023 and spent the last year and change rehabbing. He also dislocated his left shoulder during the World Series and had a procedure done there.
However, he insists he will be ready to pitch by April.
“So far, so good," Ohtani told USA Today Sports. “Everything is going well."
In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani made history becoming the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases and win the National League MVP award as a designated hitter while playing in the postseason for the first time and helping the Los Angeles win the World Series.
The Dodgers have him under contract for nine more seasons and he's now addicted to the postseason feeling. That's a recipe for success.
“The Dodgers had a lot of success and were making the playoffs almost every year," Ohtani said. “Obviously, I was on the Angels, and looking from the outside, it looked like it was easy for the Dodgers to make the playoffs. But when you’re part of the team, it was actually really grinding and a big struggle just to make the playoffs. The Padres were making a big push at the end, and then to fend them off, it was a tough experience.
“But it was very special, very emotional, I really enjoyed it."
Los Angeles knew they were getting a great athlete in Ohtani, but what made them even happier with their decision to sign him is how great of a person he is.
“This guy is all in on everything," said Lon Rosen, Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “He’s sending out recruiting videos to players. He came to our gala. He came to our fanfest. He’s great with sponsors. I recommended that he have his dog, Decoy, be part of his bobblehead night. So what does Shohei do? He trains Decoy to bring out the first pitch.
“I got a front-row seat with Magic Johnson, and saw the respect his teammates and the entire league had for him, and this is just like it. He has not only made an impact on the Dodgers, but every team in baseball.
“We knew he’d be popular with us, but, oh, is he special."