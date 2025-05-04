When Will Dodgers vs Braves Start on Saturday Following Rain Delay?
The Los Angeles Dodgers were set to take on the Atlanta Braves before a rain delay at Truist Park pushed back the originally scheduled 4:15 pm PST first pitch.
The game is now set to begin at 7:15 PST, 10:15 EST, per insider David Vassegh.
Manager Dave Roberts originally made the decision that his team would 'hunker down' and prepare for a delay. Vassegh originally reported that the game would begin between 6:30 and 7 pm PST, or 9:30 and 10 pm EST.
The game itself is set to have Roki Sasaki on the mound for the Dodgers who is still searching for his first career MLB win.
The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.55 through his six starts with 20 strikeouts to 18 walks. His early command issues seem to be improving slowly but surely as he posted more strikeouts than walks in his last four starts.
His most recent start also saw his highest amount of pitches in an MLB game with 93, but his three earned runs through 5.2 innings was enough reason to pull the young right-hander. It will be interesting to note how Sasaki pitches amid the weather and delayed start.
L.A. will be taking on Atlanta without one of their key stars as he was added to the injured list ahead of the game.
Tommy Edman has been dealing with a bad ankle after he 'tweaked' it last week. Despite confidence from both he and his manager, the utility star is taking a trip to the IL.
Edman is hardly the first core player in the lineup to head to the IL, but there is a somewhat positive situation that has the potential to come out of this.
Hyeseong Kim, a Korea Baseball Organization standout signed by the Dodgers this offseason, is a four-time Gold Glove award winner overseas, but showed glaring holes in his offense this spring which was why he has been in Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin 2025.
After a much stronger showing in the minor leagues than his bat during spring, he now appears ready for the show. Roberts claimed that Kim will serve a bench roll mostly, but Kim will try and make the most of his moment when the bat is in his hands.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.