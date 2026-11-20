Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal had his first round of free-agent meetings this week, according to multiple reports.

Skubal reportedly met with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres.

The Padres were scheduled to have their meeting with top free agent starter Tarik Skubal today. Assuming it went off as planned, they are the 4th team to meet with the two-time Cy Young winner, who’s expected to get a record contract, and likely before the Dec. 1 lockout. The two… — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 18, 2026

While those are the four known teams in the race, there are also two reported mystery teams, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It's unclear if those mystery teams had or will be getting meetings with Skubal.

In this exercise, we'll try to decipher who the mystery teams could be. While everyone in baseball would love to have Skubal anchor their rotation, only a select few have the financial might to truly pursue him.

Here's our best guess of the mystery teams, ranked from fourth to first on the likelihood of them being in the race.

Who Are Tarik Skubal's Mystery Teams?

4. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks took a big swing on an ace two offseasons ago when they signed Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal. Thus far, it hasn't worked out, as Burnes underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2025.

The Diamondbacks are unlikely to try to add another top-of-the-line starter, but are on this list for one reason: Skubal grew up in Arizona and spends his offseason there. Maybe, just maybe, he'd be open to hearing them out to live close to home for the rest of his career.

3. New York Yankees

The Yankees don't need starting pitching, but have the financial muscle to sign Skubal if they wanted to.

Big-name free agents always love to have as many big-market teams pursuing them as possible. Thus, why wouldn't the Yankees at the very least be in the running?

2. Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have been a popular pick as a potential "sleeper" in the Skubal sweepstakes after owner Arte Moreno quietly agreed to sell the franchise to Stan Kroenke for a record $4 billion.

The sale hasn't yet been approved, which complicates matters. The Angels also don't currently have a general manager.

Thus, it seems rather difficult they'd be able to convince the best free agent on the market to sign with them, especially as they're in the longest active playoff drought in MLB.

And yet, Kroenke likely wants to make a splash, and could do just that by shocking the world and bringing in Skubal.

1. Detroit Tigers

It's honestly surprising the Tigers haven't yet been outright mentioned as one of the teams in on Skubal.

Yes, the Tigers don't have the financial prowess of the other teams. And yes, they reportedly offered Skubal a paltry four-year, $75 million contact extension after the 2024 season, which he quickly declined.

However, Skubal adored his team in Detroit, and was very emotional following the trade that sent him to a new team for the first time in his professional career.

Shortly after the trade, Skubal openly said he'd love to return to Detroit. Thus, the ball would seemingly be in their court to pony up the money to bring back their franchise star.

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