Tarik Skubal's first round of meetings was not yet complete on Wednesday morning when two reports emerged suggesting two teams as the favorites to sign the free agent pitcher.

Neither team is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Based on "the expectation of some involved" in the negotiations, Buster Olney of ESPN reported the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays will be the two finalists to sign Skubal.

The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs the Blue Jays. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 18, 2026

Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Dodgers "are playing it cool right now," while also suggesting the Mets and Blue Jays as frontrunners.

"The Mets left their meeting with Skubal impressed, reinforcing their status as favorites," Passan wrote Wednesday. "But to call this a one-team race simply does not reflect the reality of Skubal's market. Yes, Toronto playing winter bridesmaid is a well-worn meme after failed pursuits of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker. In Skubal's case, do not discount the Blue Jays.

"They are flush with cash and prepared to spend it, hoping to pair the two-time Cy Young winner with Dylan Cease for a truly nasty top of the rotation. Players love the city and the organization, and that sort of reputation only bolsters the Blue Jays' case."

The San Diego Padres had yet to meet with Skubal at the time of those reports. With new owners, and potentially more spending cash at their disposal than this time a year ago, the Padres represent somewhat of a mystery.

Even more mysterious: what the New York Post's Jon Heyman described as "at least two mystery teams" jumping in on the Skubal sweepstakes. It's perhaps noteworthy that the identity of those teams has yet to be revealed. For now, it might be safe to count them as "lurking" on the periphery of the Skubal sweepstakes along with the Dodgers.

That's neither the worst nor the best place to be. Sometimes it even results in a contract.

In January, the Post described the Dodgers' posture toward one free agent as being "in their usual spot 'around the backboard' waiting for a rebound, as they were with Edwin Diaz." That free agent, Kyle Tucker, ended up coming to Los Angeles on a four-year, $240 million contract.

It worked twice last year. Now, the Dodgers seem to be running the same play again this offseason.

Skubal, 29, went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 regular-season starts after the Dodgers acquired him from the Detroit Tigers ahead of the August trade deadline.

He made two Game 1 starts for the Dodgers in the postseason, one each against the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. Skubal won the first, lost the second, and didn't get a chance at a third when the Brewers swept the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Overall, Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA (138 ERA+) in 163 regular season games for the Dodgers and Tigers. He's been even more lights-out in eight postseason starts, going 3-2 with a 2.13 ERA from 2024-26.

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