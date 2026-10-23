Los Angeles Dodgers' Pending Free Agents' Market Values Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of important decisions to make this offseason after a quest for a three-peat had an unceremonious end in the National League Championship Series.

There are nine free agents currently on the roster, and after 2025 World Series hero Miguel Rojas announced his retirement from the game of baseball, eight players that will impact the Dodgers' 2027 championship odds remain.

Ahead of what is shaping up to be another stellar offseason, Spotrac released contract predictions for each player to get more of a sense of their financial implications if a new deal is reached. The only player they didn't have a projection for is right-hander Brusdar Graterol, who hasn't pitched since 2024 due to various injuries.

LHP Tarik Skubal : 7 years, $276 million ($39.5 million AAV)

The most anticipated trade of the MLB season occurred when the Dodgers made the push for the two-time Cy Young award winner, and he lived up to the anticipation with a 2.61 ERA across 10 regular season starts as a Dodger. In the postseason, he attained a 2.45 ERA across two starts (11 innings) and struck out 14 batters to just four walks.

Trading for one of the game's best arms on an expiring deal comes with a price, and Spotrac believes that that price is a little under $40 million a year. The Dodgers have a reputation of shelling out money when the level of talent demands it, but the Dodgers are likely to compete with at least six teams that would also love to have the talents of Skubal on their mound.

LHP Kris Bubic: 4 years, $69.5 million ($17.4 million AAV)

Bubic was an under-the-radar trade deadline acquisition, who, despite not pitching at the MLB level in the three months prior to the trade, made five scoreless appearances during the regular season. Come postseason, Bubic recorded four outs over two outings and allowed two earned runs in the process.

The 29-year-old is projected to earn $10 million more per year than what he made in 2026 likely due to his durability and track record as a starting pitcher. For the price, he can be a back-end rotational arm who ranks in the 85th percentile among active pitchers in terms of run value for his offspeed pitches.

LHP Eric Lauer: 2 years, $19.4 million ($9.7 million AAV)

After he was designated for assignment from the Toronto Blue Jays, the Dodgers acquired him for cash as he quickly filled a role in the rotation dealing with injured stars. Lauer notched a 4.50 ERA across 108.1 innings in LA before an elbow injury ended his season.

Lauer will be 32 years old next June, but the Dodgers starting rotation is a competitive list to be a part of. If anyone can make the most of a budget signing, it is the reigning two-time World Series champions, but it appears unlikely he will be back in 2027 to try and help LA win a third ring in the last four years.

RHP Evan Phillips: 1 year, $9 million

In Phillips' return from a May 2025 Tommy John surgery, he was extremely serviceable as he tossed a 3.46 ERA across 31 appearances. His 96.8 average fastball velocity also increased since the surgery, ranking him in the 85th percentile league-wide.

Dating back to 2021, Phillips has pitched 18.1 postseason innings for the Dodgers and has yet to allow an earned run. The right-hander turned 32 last month, and should the Dodgers bring him back on a more lucrative deal, he will continue to be a consistently dominant piece of the bullpen puzzle.

LHP Alex Vesia: 2 years, $14.2 million ($7.1 million AAV)

The Dodgers excersized a $3.5 million club option for the 2026 campaign that was already a budget deal for a player like Vesia. He notched a 2.64 ERA in 72 appearances (58 innings) and allowed just one hit in five scoreless postseason outings.

He expressed interest in returning to the team, not only because of the organization itself, but for reasons much bigger than baseball.

“From the coaching staff, to the front office, to the players that have taken me under their wing, have helped mold and shape me into who I am and how I carry myself, how I go about my business,” Vesia said. “And if it wasn’t for the people in the room in this room, I would not be where I’m at today. So, very thankful. This whole experience has been life-changing.”

RHP Blake Treinen: 1 year, $1.6 million

At 38 years old, there is a very real possibility that Treinen has already thrown the final pitch of his career. However, he proved to be an above-average arm in 2026, tossing a 3.64 ERA through 36 appearances.

Just seven games removed from a nearly three-month injured list stint, Treinen suffered an injury while warming up in the bullpen which sidelined him for the final two regular season games of the year and the entirety of the postseason. Treinen made $11 million last season, but due to his age, the recent injury and past shoulder complications, Spotrac has a a much smaller deal projected.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez: 1 year, $1.5 million

The 35-year-old fan favorite has always provided flexibility on defense (having logged at least an inning at each position besides catcher) and been a reliable postseason bat, but proved to be more of a liability offensively this season.

The veteran started his season in late-May due to offseason elbow surgery, and after going 4-for-4 in his first two games, headed back to the injured list for more three months with an oblique injury. He hit just .186 for the remainder of the year and .071 in 14 postseason at-bats.

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