Tarik Skubal is a New York Met. The Los Angeles Dodgers will miss the two-time Cy Young Award winner, but they don't have to sit out the market for free agent pitchers altogether.

While the Dodgers could replace Skubal's innings from within, they could justify taking a flier on an innings-eating starter — if not one who can start a postseason game, then at least one who can get them there.

Considering the injury history of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell, the more innings the Dodgers can get out of the next starting pitcher they acquire, the better.

The three pitchers listed below — two free agents and one trade target — aren't the highest-upside pitchers who are likely to change teams this winter. However, they're three of the most durable, and come with long enough track records that the Dodgers can point to some amount of past success for each.

1. Shota Imanaga, LHP

After coming over from Japan, Imanaga averaged 164 innings per season pitching for the Chicago Cubs the last three seasons. The trajectory of the three seasons was troubling.

Imanaga's ERA rose every year, from 2.91 to 3.73 to 3.77. His four-seam fastball velocity fell. With an average speed of 91.4 mph in 2026, Imanaga placed in the 10th percentile in MLB according to Statcast.

Still, Imanaga was able to get enough out of his six-pitch mix this year to strike out 174 batters in 174.1 innings. His walk rate (5.2%) and Statcast expected ERA (3.81) suggest Imanaga largely keeps the ball in the zone and gets away with it — which suggests his relatively high innings volume is no fluke.

Notably, there's no pitcher like Imanaga in the Dodgers' rotation. The contrast between the 33-year-old's finesse repertoire, and the high-velocity arsenal of his rotation mates, could be a formula for success. His age only makes him more likely to accept a one-year contract.

2. Nick Martinez, RHP

At 36, Martinez is coming off arguably the best season of his career. In 2026, he set a career high in innings pitched in the regular season — then threw another 16 in the postseason, helping the Tampa Bay Rays reach the World Series.

Like Imanaga, Martinez's results (15-6, 3.10 ERA in 31 starts) are greater than the sum of his stuff. His 92.7 mph fastball from the right side yielded a .494 slugging percentage; Martinez struck out only 109 batters in 180 innings. His best pitch, a changeup, would set him apart among the Dodgers' other right-handed starters.

With only 26 walks all season, Martinez didn't beat himself in 2026. Age could scare teams off, but the Dodgers might be willing to bet — on a one-year contract — that Martinez's command will keep him on the mound more often than not in 2027.

From 2022-25, Martinez went 31-29 with a 3.67 ERA in a hybrid starter/reliever role. The Dodgers might value that versatility if the team's other starters remain healthy.

3. MacKenzie Gore, LHP

Gore, the Texas Rangers' 27-year-old left-hander, has one season left before he's eligible for free agency. That makes him a possible trade candidate — and close enough to his prime that the Dodgers might be willing to sacrifice a real prospect in a trade.

Gore set career highs in starts (34) and innings (173) in 2026, going 8-11 with a 4.58 ERA. With 95-mph velocity from the left side, his stuff might predict better results than he's gotten to this point in his career.

Gore made the National League All-Star team in 2025, posting a 3.02 ERA in 19 starts before the break. But his command abandoned him after the break (nine home runs, 29 walks allowed in 49.1 innings) and he is still looking for the All-Star form.

The Dodgers might be willing to take on Gore as a one-year project. His floor is that of a workhorse; his ceiling looks much higher on paper.

Whether they win or lose the trade, Gore would only represent a one-year commitment.

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