The Tarik Skubal era in Los Angeles is officially over.

On Sunday, Skubal agreed to terms on a record-breaking contract with the New York Mets, as first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Skubal is signing with the Mets on a nine-year, $450 million deal, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year, $325 million deal as the richest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history.

Breaking: Tarik Skubal to Mets — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 22, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers were among the teams pursuing Skubal this offseason, but it was reported they were unwilling to offer him a long-term contract. Instead, the Dodgers were looking for a shorter-term, high-AAV deal, and with Skubal already having three elbow surgeries under his belt, it made more sense for him to pursue a longer-term deal.

Skubal is coming off a 2026 season split between the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers where he made 26 starts, compiling a 2.72 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 96.2 innings. From 2024-25, he was arguably the best pitcher in baseball, winning back-to-back American League Cy Young awards and going 31-10 with a 2.30 ERA and 469 strikeouts over 387.1 innings.

The left-hander is also a proven postseason performer in his career, owning a 2.13 ERA over eight playoff starts with 70 strikeouts across 50.2 innings.

Skubal turned 30 years old this month, and has now cashed in on a contract that will keep him in New York for the rest of his career.

As for the Dodgers, they miss out on Skubal, and are now forced to replace him in the rotation.

What's Next for the Dodgers After Losing Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

While the Dodgers would have loved to retain Skubal after trading three top prospects to get him before the deadline, it's clear they were only willing to sign him on their terms.

Because of that, they likely knew their chances of bringing him back were slim.

While Skubal loved his time in Los Angeles, he wanted long-term stability along with a record-breaking contract. He got that with the Mets, and LA will now pivot in their offseason plans.

The Dodgers don't necessarily need to add another starting pitcher, as they have plenty of rotation depth heading into 2027. As of now, the Dodgers' starting pitching options include Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone, among others.

Of course, there are plenty of question marks with that group in terms of health and consistency. Thus, it wouldn't be a surprise to see LA add a different top-of-the-line starter in free agency.

What's more likely, though, is the Dodgers shoring up some other needs such as the bullpen and middle infield (which they already started by trading for Royce Lewis). Without Skubal, the Dodgers could spend big on another reliever, or pursue a true difference-maker for their lineup.

The Dodgers-Skubal pairing was a strong partnership that ended in a postseason exit much earlier than anyone anticipated. Now, he'll be nothing more than a less-than-three-month footnote in the history of the storied franchise.

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