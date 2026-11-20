The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most sought-after free agent this offseason in two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal.

The left-hander completed another dominant season in 2026, posting a 2.72 ERA (and a 2.61 mark across 10 starts in a Dodgers uniform) with 186 strikeouts to 27 walks.

Skubal is entering his age-30 season and will command a record-breaking contract this offseason, with some experts projecting a deal close to $500 million. The Dodgers are not considered the industry favorites to land him, potentially trailing the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres in the sweepstakes.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Dodgers are "playing it cool" in the Skubal sweepstakes and seemingly hanging in the background to see if they can swoop in at the end and make a deal.

"While they're typically the favorite in these situations, the Dodgers are playing it cool right now," Passan wrote." Maybe it's sandbagging. Maybe their austerity, or a desire to deal in shorter-term contracts, is real. We'll know only when the bids start coming in — and that could be imminently."

Reports have indicated the Dodgers are not open to adding another long-term deal to their books, and are instead looking for a shorter-term, high-AAV contract.

Dodgers Could Shed Payroll to Unlock Room for Another Long-Term Contract

Perhaps there is another option, and that is moving some money around in order to give Skubal a long-term contract while spending as efficiently as possible. The Dodgers could look to unload the contract of right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow and utility man Tommy Edman in order to free up more money.

While money is rarely an issue for the Dodgers, there appears to be some hesitancy in shelling out another lucrative long-term deal. Maybe offloading some money would change that.

Glasnow is owed $27.3 million in 2027 and has a $30 million club option in 2028. Edman is owed more than $11 million every season until a $13 million club option ahead of the 2030 campaign.

Both players are great when healthy, but staying on the diamond has been an issue for them.

The 33-year-old Glasnow hasn't made more than 20 starts in two of the past three seasons since making his way to LA, and the 2024 campaign (where he had a career-high 134 innings) resulted in his sole All-Star selection.

As for Edman, he was an immediate contributor after his acquisition in 2024 (even taking home NLCS MVP honors) but has hit just .235 the last two seasons. Though he provides tons of help with his ability to play both in the outfield and infield, his contract and bat may be reasons for the end of his Dodgers tenure.

So, maybe the Dodgers could look to trade these two players in a salary dump similar to their 2018 trade with the Cincinnati Reds that shipped out Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig and more.

Then, they'd feel better about their long-term financials, and could do whatever it takes to secure one of the best pitchers in baseball who's made it known he loved his time in LA and would be open to a return.

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