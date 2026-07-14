Dodgers Could Be Involved in 3-Team Trade at Deadline, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a team to watch closely as the MLB trade deadline approaches at the start of next month.

With how the Dodgers have operated over the last few years, teams all over the league are wary that Los Angeles could look to pull off another blockbuster move. However, it seems that the Dodgers' front office would rather look to build more depth in the farm system, while allowing the injured players on the big league roster to get healthy and reclaim their spots.

Los Angeles has been playing without a few key guys, but the team could be getting some major reinforcements after the All-Star break. However, with the trade deadline coming up, the Dodgers could look to add around the margins of the roster, too.

According to Dodgers insiders Katie Woo and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Los Angeles may get fairly creative with deals this trade deadline. The two mention that the team could sneak into other deals to help facilitate trades while picking up extra talent in the process.

"The Dodgers will be creative, which is why [Eric] Lauer’s name has come up," Ardaya wrote. "They have interesting prospects throughout their system, which means they can engage on multiple fronts, including poking their heads in three-team deals to help facilitate trades and maybe pluck the next unknown from that bunch."

Teams all over the league will be trying to add talent to their rosters for the stretch run of the season, and the Dodgers may be able to push them over the finish line.

Los Angeles has been one of the best teams in baseball at finding diamonds in the rough, and that could this take place again this year. If the Dodgers don't want to make any major trades, finding guys around the edge of the roster could be the perfect way to improve without breaking the bank.

The Dodgers have a strong collection of outfield prospects at the top of the farm system, and the team may look to unload at least one of them for depth at another position. Part of what has made the Dodgers such a strong team over the years is their loaded farm system, allowing the front office to make trades to strengthen the roster at the major league level.

Fans may want an active trade deadline from the Dodgers, but at least right now, the front office may see things in a different manner.

Last year, the Dodgers had a relatively quiet trade deadline, acquiring outfielder Alex Call, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart and three players in a three-team trade. One of those players — catcher Ben Rortvedt — ended up playing a critical role for LA down the stretch and even in the postseason.

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