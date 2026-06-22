Dodgers Connected to Aroldis Chapman in Potential Blockbuster Trade With Red Sox

As the MLB trade deadline draws closer, the big question for the Los Angeles Dodgers is how active the front office wants to be.

Unlike many other teams across baseball, the Dodgers don't have any clear holes on the roster, especially with injurd players set to return.

Over the last few years, the Dodgers have made it a priority to not pay premium prices at the trade deadline, with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman choosing to build the roster out over the offseason.

But there are a few quality names who could be available that may change the way the Dodgers view everything this season. One of these players is veteran closer Aroldis Chapman from the Boston Red Sox, who many expect to be moved.

Insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN recently linked the Dodgers to Chapman as one of the better fits for the star closer. They gave him a "90% chance" of being traded.

"Relief pitchers often are some of the most impactful deadline acquisitions, and Boston's closer is as effective as ever," they wrote. "Here's the greatest truism of the deadline: Everyone needs a good reliever. Teams will climb over each other for Chapman."

The Dodgers are among multiple teams that could use a player like Chapman, who has been one of the best relievers in the game over the last two seasons. In 22 appearances this season, Chapman has posted an astonishing 0.83 ERA for the Red Sox, collecting 14 saves in 14 chances.

Chapman uses his fastball to help set up other pitchers like his slider and splitter, keeping batters on their toes throughout an at-bat. Since he joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2025 season, he has basically been a cheat code out of the bullpen, and the Dodgers could use his services.

The veteran has a conditional-mutual option on his contract for 2027 set for $13 million. This could be a solid investment by any team, with Los Angeles having the resources to get a deal done.

Los Angeles has been playing without its star closer, Edwin Díaz, after he underwent elbow surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow. The big bullpen signing from the offseason for the Dodgers hasn't panned out yet, and this could force the front office to make another addition.

Adding Chapman could offer the Dodgers some peace of mind in case Díaz can't return or if he looks worse when he does. The hard-throwing Chapman hasn't slowed down with age (38), and he looks like one of the big prizes at the trade deadline this season.

Bullpen aqusitions can sometimes be the biggest move a team can make at the deadline and Chapman being available could create a bidding war. The Dodgers may not want to get involved in this type of negotiation, but Chapman is a true game-changing presence who would make going after a three-peat that much smoother.

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