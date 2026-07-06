Dodgers Predicted to Land Orioles Reliever, Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being viewed as a team to watch as the Aug. 3 trade deadline draws closer this summer.

Although the Dodgers don't have any glaring holes on the roster, the team is looking to complete the rare three-peat this season, and the front office may be tempted to make some moves at the deadline.

For now, the Dodgers seem more focused on allowing injured players to get back on the field. But trade situations are always fluid, and Los Angeles is more than capable of pulling off another blockbuster move.

But in the case that the Dodgers just want to add around the margins, they are set up well to do so. MLB writer Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the Dodgers will trade for veteran relief pitcher Rico Garcia of the Baltimore Orioles.

Garcia could offer Los Angeles some extra stability in the bullpen, especially with Edwin Díaz still out following elbow surgery. The Dodgers have been using Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia and others to hold down the fort, so any extra arms could help keep guys fresh for the postseason.

"Even though he's 32, his club control elevates his value, but probably not to a point where the Dodgers would have to subtract a top-10 prospect from their No. 1-ranked farm system," Rymer wrote.

Does Rico Garcia Make Sense For Dodgers?

If the Dodgers want to shore up the bullpen for the stretch run of the season, adding an arm like Garcia could make some sense. The right-hander is in the midst of a career year in Baltimore, registering an ERA of 2.37 over 41 appearances (38 innings).

The right-hander has excellent analytical stats this season, with him ranking in the 90th percentile of Pitching Run Value, the 83rd percentile in expected batting average and the 97th percentile in whiff percentage.

Garcia has a four-pitch-mix to work with, with his changeup being lethal to opposing batters this season. Opponents are hitting just .086 off of it, and he throws the off-speed pitch 28.1% of the time.

Another area that could intrigue the Dodgers is that Garcia is under club control through 2031, and he hasn't yet become eligible for arbitration. This could see the team land a quality relief pitcher for the next few years, but it would also drive up the price to land him.

Adding to the bullpen does make sense for the Dodgers, and Garcia seems like he could be a solid option. However, reliever prices are usually high at the deadline, and the Dodgers may choose to rely on the depth they already have in the second half of the year.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news