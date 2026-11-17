The Los Angeles Dodgers signed a former Detroit Tigers pitcher in free agency, per the team's transaction log. The 28-year-old right-hander will provide organizational depth and look to make his MLB debut in 2027.

In other news, the Dodgers are targeting an upgrade on offense ahead of 2027, and after their abysmal showing in the batter's box this past postseason, it should be a major priority this winter. Dodgers insider Katie Woo of The Athletic reported the latest on what the Dodgers are looking for.

"Los Angeles is looking for a stopgap option who can play second base and shortstop. This would free up Tommy Edman to serve in more of a utility role, allow Mookie Betts to get a blow when needed and allow for more depth alongside Alex Freeland," Woo wrote. "The organization has no plans to move Betts from shortstop and is not interested in a blockbuster trade for a younger player at the position, despite much speculation. Instead, they remain focused on adding to their depth and keeping their core intact."

Finally, the Dodgers are hoping to retain the talents of two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal this offseason, but he is expected to command a contract close to $500 million, setting the record for the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history (and surpassing the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto).

In the event that Skubal goes elsewhere this offseason — and the odds are not in the Dodgers' favor to retain Skubal, according to a top insider — there is a pitcher on the San Diego Padres also expected to make a large sum of money this offseason who could be a backup plan.

Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon is coming off another elite year on the mound as a setup man, but is expected to be paid as a closer. The kind of contract he will likely require is something that could be out of the Padres' price range, but something that the Dodgers can likely swing.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign 28-Year-Old Longtime Tigers Pitcher in Free Agency

Dodgers Targeting Key Offensive Upgrade in Free Agency

Dodgers' Plan B to Tarik Skubal Could Involve Poaching Padres Star

Dodgers' 7-Year Veteran Pitcher Drawing Considerable Interest in Free Agency: Report

Details Emerge on Dodgers' Exclusive 3-Hour Meeting With Japanese Phenom Shoki Oda

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers are reportedly interested in retaining free agent RHP Brusdar Graterol, who hasn't pitched since 2024👀👀



Do you want to see the the 28-year-old Graterol back in 2027?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LpA4cfVQph — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 16, 2026

Forever a World Series hero.



Congratulations Miguel on an incredible career! Thank you for everything you’ve done for the Dodgers. Your energy and leadership on and off the field will be missed. 💙 pic.twitter.com/2JH0Y1LjWG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 16, 2026

If the Dodgers add Jonathan Loáisiga, this is what their bullpen could look like in 2027. 👀



🔹 Tanner Scott

🔹 Edwin Diaz

🔹 Jonathan Loáisiga

🔹 Edgardo Henriquez

🔹 Brock Stewart

🔹 Jack Dreyer

🔹 Will Klein

🔹 Kyle Hurt



Thoughts? 🤔👇 pic.twitter.com/21XOcE49Ei — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 16, 2026

Charles Davalan, OF/2B | Dodgers No. 6 prospect



Davalan blends contact and power into a package that has allowed him to be effective against nearly all pitch types. He has a chance to be a solid everyday player whose value is mostly tied to his bat.



More on the Dodgers farm… pic.twitter.com/8zzqt7iwAx — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 16, 2026

Japanese baseball legend Sadaharu Oh believes Shohei Ohtani should STOP pitching, and just focus on hitting for the rest of his career with the Dodgers👀👀



Do you agree with Oh? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6JKZTygEUa — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) November 16, 2026

Alex Vesia could be in for one HECK of a payday... 📷@AlannaRizzo and @RealFRG debate whether the Dodgers will pay to keep their trusted southpaw after Evan Phillips landed a $35 million deal in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2osz9qEz0p — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) November 16, 2026

80-grade hit tool 😯



Josue De Paula headlines our brand new 2027 Dodgers prospect rankings.



See LA's Top 10: https://t.co/WHLcLHX7rg pic.twitter.com/K2kdL0aSGn — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 16, 2026

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