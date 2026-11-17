Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Ex-Tigers Pitcher, Targeting Offensive Upgrade, Tarik Skubal Backup Plan
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The Los Angeles Dodgers signed a former Detroit Tigers pitcher in free agency, per the team's transaction log. The 28-year-old right-hander will provide organizational depth and look to make his MLB debut in 2027.
In other news, the Dodgers are targeting an upgrade on offense ahead of 2027, and after their abysmal showing in the batter's box this past postseason, it should be a major priority this winter. Dodgers insider Katie Woo of The Athletic reported the latest on what the Dodgers are looking for.
"Los Angeles is looking for a stopgap option who can play second base and shortstop. This would free up Tommy Edman to serve in more of a utility role, allow Mookie Betts to get a blow when needed and allow for more depth alongside Alex Freeland," Woo wrote. "The organization has no plans to move Betts from shortstop and is not interested in a blockbuster trade for a younger player at the position, despite much speculation. Instead, they remain focused on adding to their depth and keeping their core intact."
Finally, the Dodgers are hoping to retain the talents of two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal this offseason, but he is expected to command a contract close to $500 million, setting the record for the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history (and surpassing the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto).
In the event that Skubal goes elsewhere this offseason — and the odds are not in the Dodgers' favor to retain Skubal, according to a top insider — there is a pitcher on the San Diego Padres also expected to make a large sum of money this offseason who could be a backup plan.
Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon is coming off another elite year on the mound as a setup man, but is expected to be paid as a closer. The kind of contract he will likely require is something that could be out of the Padres' price range, but something that the Dodgers can likely swing.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Sign 28-Year-Old Longtime Tigers Pitcher in Free Agency
Dodgers Targeting Key Offensive Upgrade in Free Agency
Dodgers' Plan B to Tarik Skubal Could Involve Poaching Padres Star
Dodgers' 7-Year Veteran Pitcher Drawing Considerable Interest in Free Agency: Report
Details Emerge on Dodgers' Exclusive 3-Hour Meeting With Japanese Phenom Shoki Oda
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson