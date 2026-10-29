5 Dodgers Facing Critical Rule 5 Decisions

The Rule 5 draft is typically held on the final day of the Baseball Winter Meetings. This year, there might not be a Winter Meetings.

When the Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the Players' Association expires on Dec. 1, a lockout is expected to cancel the major-league portion of the Rule 5 draft. It probably won't happen until after a new CBA is ratified. At some point this winter, the Dodgers will need to protect the players who are eligible to be drafted.

Players who were signed when they were 19 or older and have played in professional baseball for four years are eligible, as are players who were signed at 18 and have played for five years. All players on a team’s 40-man roster, regardless of other eligibility factors, are "protected" and ineligible for the Rule 5 draft.

Here are the five Dodgers minor leaguers most likely to be added to their 40-man roster this winter to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.

1. Christian Zazueta

The 22-year-old right-hander was acquired in the Caleb Ferguson trade with the New York Yankees. He's since emerged as one of the best pitching prospect in the organization. Zazueta only made his Double-A debut in June, and might not be ready in 2027, but the Dodgers won't risk letting him go.

2. Jackson Ferris

The left-hander appeared to turn a corner in his final six games of the regular season (1.00 ERA) at Triple-A Oklahoma City. If that's a true indication of what Ferris can be in 2027 — truer than the the 7.15 ERA in 18 games that preceded it — it's better to give him that 40-man roster spot before the deadline.

3. Adam Serwinowski

A 15th-round draft pick in 2022, Serwinowski pitched to a 5.31 ERA in 26 Double-A starts in 2026. Still just 22, the Dodgers might not be ready to move him to relief work. If another team is, perhaps the lefty is a Rule 5 draft candidate.

4. Jake Gelof

After playing four games for Team Israel at the WBC, Gelof clubbed 34 home runs for Double-A Tulsa in the regular season. He's mostly a corner infielder who can play second base — not typically the type of player who hears his name in the Rule 5 draft.

5. Noah Miller

The opposite of Gelof, Miller is a glove-first shortstop who slashed .254/.319/.400 at Triple-A this year. At 23, his bat might not be ready for major league pitching, and it would be a surprise if some team disagreed in the Rule 5 draft.

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