Actress Claps Back at Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong After Dissing Dodgers Fans

In February, Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was profiled in Chicago Magazine. He told Wayne Drehs that Cubs fans, unlike Dodger fans, "aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They care.”

That little spark of a diss turned into a fire that has yet to reach 100 percent containment. When the Cubs visited Dodger Stadium to play the Dodgers this week, Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times asked Crow-Armstrong — a Los Angeles native — about his remarks.

“What I wish people could see through is, I’m not getting at die-hard Dodger fans,” Crow-Armstrong told Lee. “They obviously exist, they’re out there. I grew up seeing those people, too, but it’s a see-me city, man. It’s a Lakers city where people show up to sit courtside and look good. And I view it the same way here."

Thanks for clarifying that for the ugly people in the back.

Holly Robinson-Peete wasn't about to take Crow-Armstrong's comments sitting down.

So corny-we played against him in Little League in Sherman Oaks, California 🙄

but it’s a great brand strategy for Chicago. — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) April 25, 2026

"So corny-we played against him in Little League in Sherman Oaks, California," the actress wrote on X, "but it’s a great brand strategy for Chicago."

In Los Angeles, the entertainment industry and the Dodgers occupy overlapping circles. Dodgers clubhouse attendant RJ Peete is the son of Robinson-Peete and her husband, former USC quarterback Rodney Peete.

Crow-Armstrong's mother, Ashley Crow, played the mother of a boy who inherits the Minnesota Twins and becomes their manager in the 1994 movie "Little Big League."

It's unusual to see shots fired within a fishbowl industry; even more unusual for shots from a neighboring, closely related fishbowl to come back.

For his part, Crow-Armstrong made clear his only beef was with Dodger fans.

“I wanted to make sure that nobody took it in that way, that I was going at the Dodgers," he told Lee. “Was I poking fun at Dodgers fans? Absolutely.”

Crow-Armstrong had to eat, um, his words on Saturday. He went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, seeing 13 pitches in all.

The announced crowd of 53,397 relished each whiff. By the time of Crow-Armstrong's fourth strikeout, the Dodgers were leading 12-4 in the eighth inning.

Anyone who deigns to complain that not enough diehards stayed until the end of a lopsided victory would hardly be the first to register that complaint. By the end of Saturday's game, Crow-Armstrong didn't really have a leg to stand on.

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