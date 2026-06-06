Dodgers Trade Pitcher to Cubs, Announce Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a couple roster moves ahead of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

First, the team traded left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly to the Chicago Cubs.

Additionally, the team added right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso to the 40-man roster and transferred right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day injured list.

The Dodgers added RHP Nick Frasso to the 40-man roster and transferred RHP Tyler Glasnow to the 60-day injured list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 6, 2026

Dodgers Trade Antoine Kelly to Cubs

Kelly joined the Dodgers on a minor league deal this offseason.

The 26-year-old was initially drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He's bounced around with the Brewers, Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies and Dodgers organizations, but is yet to make his MLB debut.

Across 23 relief appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, Kelly accrued a 5.14 ERA over 21 innings of work.

In parts of four seasons at Triple-A across multiple organizations, he has a 6.33 ERA while pitching 91 innings.

The Dodgers traded LHP Antoine Kelly to the Cubs.



Kelly joined the team on a minor league deal this offseason and had a 5.14 ERA across 21 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City.



He's a former second-round pick of the Brewers. pic.twitter.com/yKNWKtORgg — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 6, 2026

Dodgers Transfer Tyler Glasnow to 60-Day Injured List

As for Glasnow, the Dodgers moved him to the 60-day IL, meaning he won't return until July at the earliest.

Glasnow initially left a start in early May with back spasms. At the time, the Dodgers didn't expect him to miss more than the minimum 15 days on the IL.

A month later, Glasnow is nowhere near a return. Now, he won't be eligible to return until the second week of July in an unfortunate update.

“I think that he hasn’t got over the hump as far as where we feel like he can really progress, so we’re right now in kind of a holding pattern,” manager Dave Roberts said recently. “Still building, but I wouldn’t say we’re moving too far forward too fast. And certainly with the back, you have to just be very mindful of not trying to push it too much, too.”

Glasnow has a 2.72 ERA across seven starts this season, striking out 49 over 39.2 innings of work.

Roberts said on Saturday that he's not currently throwing and is waiting for clearance to start a progression.

Dodgers Add Nick Frasso to 40-Man Roster

As for the Frasso move, this is procedural as the team looks to keep him in the organization.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Frasso exercised his upward mobility clause, forcing the team to add him to the 40-man roster so they didn't lose him.

Nick Frasso exercised his upward mobility clause, which is why the Dodgers added him to the 40-man roster, source said. https://t.co/CQRhtieroT — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 6, 2026

The 27-year-old is yet to make his MLB debut. In 11 appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, he has a 4.85 ERA with 24 strikeouts over 14 innings of work.

The Dodgers initially acquired Frasso in 2022 from the Toronto Blue Jays. He became a free agent this past offseason but rejoined the Dodgers on a minor league deal.

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