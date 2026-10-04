Alex Vesia Opens Up About What Could Be His Final Playoff Run With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially embarked on their quest for a three-peat.

The last MLB team to accomplish that feat was the 2000 New York Yankees, and the Dodgers have everything they need to make history.

The 2026 season could also be the last run for a few key Dodgers. Among the players who could be gone next year are left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia.

Vesia, who is in his sixth season in Los Angeles, has been a staple out of the bullpen. He's been one of the more reliable arms for the last half-decade, but there's a chance this could be his final ride as a Dodger.

Vesia is in the final year of his two-year, $5.8 million deal, and he could be a hot commodity in free agency if he has a stellar October.

The 30-year-old was honest when speaking to the California Post about what could be his final run with the Dodgers this October.

“I sent a text in our family group chat that was like, ‘I potentially could have played my last home game as a Dodger, in the regular season,’” Vesia said to the California Post this week. “And it was just like, damn.”

Vesia is projected to be a highly-coveted free agent when he officially hits the open market at the end of the 2026 MLB season.

The left-hander has come up clutch for the Dodgers multiple times in both the regular season and the playoffs.

This season was one of his best, as he posted a 2.64 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 58 innings.

“I’m very thankful to have spent the last six years here,” he said. “I’ve learned so much about myself and the game, just what it takes to be a champion. That’s really, really, really special.”

Alex Vesia Has Consistently Delivered for the Dodgers

His six seasons as a Dodger have been unforgettable. Vesia has posted a 2.66 ERA, 438 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP in 328 innings and 367 games.

The left-handed pitcher has seen a lot more success than not in his Dodgers tenure. He's helped the Dodgers to two World Series titles and will look to do his part to win a third.

Vesia entered this postseason with 26 career postseason appearances and a 1.86 ERA. His 27th postseason appearance was a shutdown eighth inning in NLDS Game 1.

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