Dave Roberts' Genius Decisions Spark Dodgers' NLDS Game 1 Win Over Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-3, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

It was a pitchers' duel on Saturday in LA in the 100-degree heat, as left-hander Tarik Skubal went up against a bullpen game for the Braves.

The Dodgers' decision to start Skubal in Game 1 — over reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto — proved to be a great one.

Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 1 Recap

Skubal allowed a leadoff single to Braves designated hitter Drake Baldwin in the top of the first inning. Then, he settled down and retired 15 consecutive Braves.

On the other side, the Braves started left-hander Dylan Dodd, who they were hoping to get a couple innings out of. Instead, he pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Braves went to right-hander Victor Mederos. He allowed a one-out walk to Freddie Freeman, which was immediately followed by a two-run home run from Teoscar Hernandez to put the Dodgers on the board.

Teoscar Hernandez has done it again.



He hits a huge two-run home run, and the Dodgers take a 2-0 lead over the Braves in the NLDS.



October Teo is back. pic.twitter.com/uuzWvSBUy3 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 3, 2026

In the top of the sixth inning, the Braves finally got to Skubal.

Catcher Sean Murphy led the inning off with a home run. Then, Skubal walked the No. 9 hitter, Ha-Seong Kim. Two batters later, Skubal walked Ozzie Albies, bringing up Matt Olson with two on and two out in a 2-1 game.

Skubal got Olson to fly out to left field, completing his outing at 94 pitches.

Tarik Skubal with an impressive Dodgers postseason debut in the 100-degree heat in LA:



6 IP

2 H

1 ER

2 BB

7 K

94 pitches



He'll be in line to pitch a potential NLDS Game 5. If LA advances before that, he'll pitch NLCS Game 1. pic.twitter.com/HaqgeGiwD1 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 3, 2026

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Dodgers extended their lead to ensure Skubal got the win — and another Roberts decision came into play.

All year long there were calls for the Dodgers to bench Tucker, who's in the first season of a four-year, $240 million deal with LA.

However, Roberts stuck by Tucker, saying he would "ride or die" with him. In the first game of the postseason, Tucker rewarded his manager.

After a one-out single from Hernandez, Tucker followed with a two-run home run. Then, Max Muncy crushed a solo home run, and the Dodgers suddenly had a 5-1 lead.

Tucker finished the game 2-for-4.

Kyle Tucker already has his October moment.



He hits a two-run home and the Dodgers lead the Braves 4-1.



The regular season won't matter if Tucker has a huge postseason. He's off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/p8WpOFfsog — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 3, 2026

Right-hander Brock Stewart was the first man out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, pitching a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Then, left-hander Alex Vesia took down the eighth, also in 1-2-3 fashion.

With a four-run lead in the ninth inning, the Dodgers gave the ball to left-hander Tanner Scott. He made things close, allowing a leadoff single followed by a two-run home run from Albies.

However, Scott retired the next two Braves and was then relieved by right-hander Evan Phillips, who got the final out to secure the win and give LA a 1-0 series lead.

When Do the Dodgers Play Next?

Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves is Sunday, Oct. 4. First pitch is at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

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