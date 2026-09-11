Blake Snell Has Scary Message to Rest of MLB Amid Dominance for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers star left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is on a heater.

Snell has made five starts since coming off the injured list following midseason elbow surgery and continues to prove why he is a two-time Cy Young award winner.

The left-hander has completed at least five innings and hasn't allowed more than one earned run in each of his five starts. He has allowed a total of just three runs and has 38 strikeouts across 29 innings of work.

While Snell has seemed to be as dominant as he can be since returning to the mound, the 33-year-old actually believes he can be even better.

After his last start against the Washington Nationals, in which he fired six shutout innings with seven strikeouts, Snell said he is still not close to where he should be.

“I think I can be way better,” Snell said to reporters. “I think it’s going good because just pitching in this league so much, I understand hitters, and I’m starting to adjust quicker, which I’m getting excited about. I go out there with a plan and being able to adjust and get quick outs off of that, or get ahead to get strikeouts. It’s starting to get quicker, which I’m extremely happy about."

While Snell is happy about getting quick outs and strikeouts, he says there's room for improvement.

“I’m happy about that, but I just think I could be way better. I really do," he said. "I can locate the fastball in, out, up, down. I think I could do that better. Right now, I’m just missing. I’m around the zone, but just missing. I think I could be even better.”

A better version of this Snell would be scary for the rest of the league considering he's been practically untouchable since coming off the IL.

His next test will come on Friday in the Dodgers' series opener against the Miami Marlins.

Blake Snell Has Seen Limited Action Since Joining LA

Snell is in his second season with the Dodgers, and it was yet another injury-riddled one for him.

Outside of his five consecutive starts, he's started in one other game this season, which came in May.

Since joining the Dodgers as a free agent before the 2025 season, Snell has started in only 17 regular season games.

In those contests, Snell has tallied an 8-5 record, 2.22 ERA, 115 strikeouts and a 1.20 WHIP in 93.1 innings of work.

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