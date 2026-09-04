Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Get-Right Series vs Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off a series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, are welcoming the Washington Nationals into UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for a three-game series over Labor Day Weekend.

The Dodgers (83-57) were able to salvage their series against the St. Louis Cardinals behind a walk-off two-run double by Teoscar Hernández on Thursday night. However, they've still dropped six of their last nine games and are 27-27 since July 1.

As for the Nationals (67-75), they've fallen out of the wild-card race in the National League, as they sit 7.5 games back of the third and final spot.

The two teams met in Washington D.C. from April 3-5, with LA sweeping the three-game set.

Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Probables

Friday, Sept. 4: LHP Blake Snell vs. LHP Jackson Kent

Snell is taking the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener looking to continue his dominance.

Since making his long-awaited return from elbow surgery on Aug. 11, Snell has made four starts, allowing a total of three runs over 23 innings for a 1.17 ERA. He is yet to allow a home run this season.

As for Kent, he made his MLB debut on Aug. 12 against the Chicago Cubs. Across his four MLB starts this season, he's 1-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 19.1 innings.

Saturday, Sept. 5: RHP Tyler Glasnow vs. RHP Cade Cavali

Glasnow returned from his nearly four-month absence on Aug. 25, and has made two starts.

After allowing three runs over five innings with seven strikeouts in his return, he was dominant last weekend against the Detroit Tigers, pitching seven innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.

Glasnow faced the Nationals on April 4, allowing two runs over six innings with nine strikeouts.

As for Cavali, he's enjoying an impressive first full season in MLB.

Across 29 starts this season, the right-hander is 12-5 with a 3.12 ERA, striking out 177 batters over 152.2 innings.

Sunday, Sept. 6: TBA vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez

The Dodgers will be calling up a pitcher to start Sunday's series finale. It will almost certainly be right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who's coming off a month of August in which he won the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month award, going 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA over four starts.

Emmet Sheehan earns August PCL Pitcher of the Month honors! 🏆



Emmet Sheehan was lights out in August, going 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24 strikeouts across four starts. 🔥 Among PCL pitchers with at least 15 innings, Sheehan led the league in WHIP, batting average… pic.twitter.com/4LgZGbJMrN — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 3, 2026

At the big league level this season, Sheehan had a 5.29 ERA across 20 starts before being optioned on Aug. 3. He was briefly recalled to be in the team's bullpen for their series against the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field, but didn't pitch before being sent back down.

Sheehan faced the Nationals on April 3, allowing four runs over 5.2 innings with just two strikeouts.

As for Alvarez, he's made 21 appearances (13 starts) this season, accruing a 3.47 ERA with 86 strikeouts over 90.2 innings.

He's coming off an impressive month of August where he made six starts, compiling a 2.45 ERA across 33 innings of work.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Nationals September 4-6

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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