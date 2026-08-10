Dave Roberts Makes Decision on Dodgers' Closer Amid Edwin Diaz's Struggles

The 2026 season has been a struggle for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

Not only has Diaz missed a large portion of the season after undergoing elbow surgery, but he also hasn't been very impactful on the mound. The right-hander currently owns a 10.50 ERA over 12 appearances, recording five saves in eight opportunities.

The high-priced free agent signing for the Dodgers hasn't worked out well so far, but the team is still sticking with him as the closer. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided more insight into why this is the case, offering some interesting thoughts on the situation.

“Yeah, I’m going to go to him,” Roberts said in regards to his ninth-inning option moving forward. “What’s the other alternative? That’s the problem.”

“I think I’ve always been consistent with this,” Roberts added. “If you look at how you’re going to use guys in the postseason — in my opinion — if we can’t trust Edwin Diaz in the postseason, then we’re going to have big problems. So I have to give him every opportunity to get comfortable, get back, cut his teeth, dust the rust off — whatever way you want to look at it — in that role. I have to look at it that way.”

Diaz allowed a walk-off home run to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. He then blew another save in a one-run game on Saturday, barely escaping another walk-off situation.

Overall, since returning, Diaz has an 11.25 ERA over four innings (five appearances).

Can the Dodgers Trust Edwin Diaz?

While Diaz was out, left-hander Tanner Scott took on a lot of the ninth-inning situations. Luckily for Los Angeles, the team could turn to Scott if needed, but Roberts is doing what he can right now to trust his $69 million closer.

“That’s part of my calculus,” Roberts said. “Because at the end of the day, there’s a psyche component to the closer coming in … and that player believing my manager, my team believes in me. That’s a part of it.

“That’s where people just don’t understand because you can’t quantify that. It’s not tangible. But it’s a real feeling that I don’t want to chip away at.”

Scott understands what Diaz is going through, with the lefty having his own issues last season in his first year with the Dodgers. But Scott has turned things around in 2026, with the veteran sporting a 2.31 ERA over 50 appearances.

For now, Diaz will remain the closer, with the Dodgers trusting him to get it together. However, with the goal of winning another World Series at the forefront, it's put up or shut up time for the right-hander.

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