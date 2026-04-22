Dodgers Notes: LA Sends Down Outfielder, Should Sign Reliever, Mookie Betts Nowhere Near Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants, 3-1, on Tuesday evening and fell to 16-7 on the year.

LA never recovered from three first-inning runs surrendered by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, despite him finishing with seven strikeouts (including three in a row to end his outing) across seven innings of work.

The sole run scored for the defending champions came in the fourth inning after Hyeseong Kim earned a walk with the bases loaded.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, LA optioned rookie Ryan Ward as first baseman Freddie Freeman was reinstated from the paternity list after he welcomed his newborn daughter, London Rosemary Joy Freeman, to the world.

Ward collected two hits and his first career RBI in his MLB debut on Sunday and has been raking in Triple-A Oklahoma City, slashing .324/.432/.588 with a 1.020 OPS.

In other news, many question marks have come to the surface regarding who the new closer will be with All-Star Edwin Díaz set to miss significant time as he undergoes elbow surgery. There are still plenty of formidable options in the bullpen, but it's also worth considering if addressing the issue via free agency is the way to go.

There's an obvious option in free agency if LA goes that route.

Finally, superstar shortstop Mookie Betts is finally making progress amid his work to return from an oblique injury, but is still nowhere near where he needs to be to get back onto the field. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on the progress that Betts made this weekend, which crosses a major action item off the list.

"He is swinging. He started swinging, I think it was Saturday, in the cage," Roberts said. "So now he has started his swing progression. I don't know when he's gonna be on the field taking batting practice, let alone live, but it's good to know that he is starting to swing the bat."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Send Down Rookie as Freddie Freeman Rejoins Team

Dodgers Have Clear Free Agent Answer to Replace Edwin Diaz

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Finally Making Progress, Still Nowhere Near Return

Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Andy Pages and Will Smith Out

Dodgers Pitcher Makes Shocking Admission About World Series vs Blue Jays

Dave Roberts Claps Back at Cubs' Craig Counsell After Calling Out Dodgers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers reinstated 1B Freddie Freeman from the paternity list and optioned IF/OF Ryan Ward to Triple-A Oklahoma City. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 21, 2026

MLB home run leaders (catchers):



T1. Dalton Rushing: 7 HR (27 at-bats)

T1. Shea Langeliers: 7 HR (89 at-bats)

T3. Drake Baldwin: 6 HR (96 at-bats)

T3. Dillon Dingler: 6 HR (67 at-bats)

T3. Hunter Goodman: 6 HR (79 at-bats)



The Dodgers' former top prospect is fully breaking out. pic.twitter.com/IZV1c6j6xW — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 21, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's final line: 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 7 Ks, 101 pitches/62 strikes. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) April 22, 2026

"First base was well taken care of... I feel good today, but I'm excited to get back."



Activated from the paternity list, Freddie Freeman talks with @kirsten_watson and the media ahead of tonight's matchup with the Giants. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app.… pic.twitter.com/WZioqjZ90b — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 21, 2026

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